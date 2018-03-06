Goldman Sachs VP Presents “Empower the Female Investor”

Candice Tse, one of Goldman Sachs’ most knowledgeable strategic analysts, will visit Spartanburg on Tuesday, March 6th, to teach a master class and give a public talk entitled​ “Empower the Female Investor.”

The public event will be held at 5:00 pm in the Daniel Recital Hall on the Converse campus. Admission is free of charge. Tse will discuss the increasing value of women to the global economy, share insights on the financial force of women and their economic clout in today’s world, introduce the Goldman Sachs “10,000 Women” investment platform for investing in businesses run by women, and offer general advice for young women entering the work force.

As a vice president in the Market Strategy team of Strategic Advisory Solutions, Tse is responsible for economic and market strategy, along with client engagement on investment solutions. Prior to her current role, Candice worked in Fundamental Equity Product Management, Institutional Sales with a focus on relationship management and business development, and as a team leader for institutional equity in portfolio administration. Her areas of expertise include Womenomics and emerging markets. Candice earned a B.S. in Marketing, magna cum laude, from Rutgers University and an MBA in Finance and Management from Columbia Business School.

Tse’s presentation is the inaugural event for Converse College’s new President’s Leadership Forum, which will bring to campus inspiring and engaging national and global leaders to interact with students and the Upstate community and to present on leadership topics.

“The President’s Leadership Forum is one of several steps Converse is taking to build stronger partnerships with our business community, and to serve as a resource both in terms of professional development and workforce development,” Converse President Krista Newkirk said. Since joining Converse in 2016, Newkirk has sought opportunities to learn about workforce development needs from the Upstate area business community. As a member of the OneSpartanburg Talent Action Team, she is helping create a formal framework for convening large employers and colleges to discuss unmet workforce needs, technical skills, and behavioral competency gaps employers are seeing, and professional development needs colleges may provide for area employers.