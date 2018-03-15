Grace Hill, Inc. Bringing Corporate Headquarters to Upstate

Grace Hill, Inc. is expanding its existing operations in Greenville County. The company will be locating its corporate headquarters in Greenville, S.C., creating 53 new jobs.

Grace Hill is a market leader in online training for the property management industry. The company offers a suite of training services that are available online, allowing property managers to train employees quickly to ensure compliance with rules and regulations, such as those imposed by the Fair Housing Act, the Occupational and Safety Health Administration and more. Today, Grace Hill serves more than 1,300 customers that manage approximately 6.2 million housing units.

The company’s new corporate headquarters will be located at 15 S. Main Street, Suite 500 in Greenville, S.C., allowing Grace Hill to expand its account management, software and courseware development teams, as well as its customer support team. Hiring should begin in the second quarter of 2018. For more information on the company, visit www.gracehill.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $50,000 Closing Fund grant was also awarded to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building upfit.