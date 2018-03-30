Gus Powell Photographs: Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge

Spartanburg Art Museum presents photographs by Gus Powell through May 6th as part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge.

In October 2014, Bloomberg Philanthropies invited mayors from across the country to collaborate with artists and arts organizations to develop temporary public art projects to address critical issues facing their cities.

The response was resounding: 237 cities submitted proposals targeting a range of urban challenges, from decaying neighborhoods to environmental awareness to building stronger community relations through creative collaboration.

In June 2015, Bloomberg Philanthropies awarded four teams $1 million each to realize their projects: Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Gary, IN; and Spartanburg, SC. These winning proposals confronted some of the nation’s most pressing civic issues: abandoned properties, drought, community-police relations, and economic development within the creative sector.

At the invitation of Bloomberg Philanthropies, all four of these urban initiatives were visited by acclaimed photographer Gus Powell. A selection of his images are presented at the Spartanburg Art Museum from March 15 – May 6 2018.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies, The Arkwright Foundation, Bagwell Fence, Barnet Development, Bob’s Car Wash, Santo Lubes, the Sikanas Family Charitable Fund, Kerin Hannah, Susu + George Dean Johnson Jr, and Margaret + George Nixon.