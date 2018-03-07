An Online Guide to Spartanburg, SC
Hub City Bookshop Hosts YouTube Star and Author Julia Fowler

Talk Southern to Me: Stories & Sayings to Accent Your Life

Hub City Bookshop will host Spartanburg native and YouTube star Julia Fowler at 6:00 pm on March 8th for a reading and signing of her latest book, Talk Southern to Me: Stories & Sayings to Accent Your Life.

The hilarious book that the South’s very own Dolly Parton described as “fun, informative, and oh-so Southern,” Talk Southern To Me is a love letter to the South. Essays ’bout charm, beauty and style, chewin’ the fat, love, parenting, and more―full of yes ma’ams and no sirs, casseroles and cheese balls, taffeta and pom-poms . . . plus more Southern phrases than you can shake a stick at.

If you’re not from the South, bless your heart, pay attention cause there’s a ton of wisdom to be found in these heartfelt, humorous ways. Southerners speak their own unique version of the English language, and you’ll come to understand it in these pages. It’s a linguistic art. And it’s gooder than grits, y’all.

South Carolina native, Julia Fowler, is the creator of YouTube’s Southern Women Channel, home of the viral video series, Sh%t Southern Women Say. She is an actor, writer, and producer who has worked in television, film, and on Broadway. She currently resides in Venice Beach, California, and is generally irritated that it’s void of proper fried okra. Visit her at www.southernwomenchannel.com.