Hub City Bookshop Hosts YouTube Star and Author Julia Fowler

Hub City Bookshop will host Spartanburg native and YouTube star Julia Fowler at 6:00 pm on March 8th for a reading and signing of her latest book, Talk Southern to Me: Stories & Sayings to Accent Your Life.

If you’re not from the South, bless your heart, pay attention cause there’s a ton of wisdom to be found in these heartfelt, humorous ways. Southerners speak their own unique version of the English language, and you’ll come to understand it in these pages. It’s a linguistic art. And it’s gooder than grits, y’all.

South Carolina native, Julia Fowler, is the creator of YouTube’s Southern Women Channel, home of the viral video series, Sh%t Southern Women Say. She is an actor, writer, and producer who has worked in television, film, and on Broadway. She currently resides in Venice Beach, California, and is generally irritated that it’s void of proper fried okra. Visit her at www.southernwomenchannel.com.