Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant’s newest location in Greenville is currently looking to fill approximately one hundred year-round, front- and back-of-house positions, ranging from servers to line cooks.

Job seekers can learn more about career opportunities during a job fair hosted by the Greenville management between March 22nd and March 28th. The complete listing of hours is listed below.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Job Fair Hours

Thursday, March 22, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 23, 2018, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 25, 2018, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, March 26, 2018, 11 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Iron Hill team members enjoy ongoing training and career development, complimentary home brewing supplies, paid time off, medical/dental/vision/prescription plans, 401K with employer match, comp cards and 50% off dining benefit plus many more benefits including opportunities for advancement.

Located near attractions such as the Haywood Mall, the Greenville Zoo and the TD Convention Center, the restaurant features a craft kitchen and on-site scratch brewery, allowing the team of talented chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops.