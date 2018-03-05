Learn to Navigate Tax Cuts on March 8th

The GreenHouse Incubator located at the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics at the University of South Carolina Upstate will talk tax cuts and the Jobs Act during a special lunch and learn session on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Guest speaker for the event will be Dale G. Shrader, CPA, an adjunct professor at The George, who will discuss “Navigating the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017: Its Impact on Businesses and Individuals,” from 12:05 – 12:55 p.m. in the BMW Classroom at The George, 160 E. Saint John St. in downtown Spartanburg.

To attend, please register at www.uscupstate.edu/taxseminar. Tickets are $12 and include a boxed lunch.

Shrader is a former tax director for Cascade Investment LLC, a wholly-owned investment vehicle of William H. Gates III, where he was responsible for all tax reporting for Bill and Melinda Gates. He also worked closely with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on tax accounting matters. Dale has extensive tax experience with high net-worth individuals, private foundations, estate and gift, S corporations, passive activities and state and local taxation.

For more information, contact Brian Brady, director of the GreenHouse Incubator, at 864-503-7623 or [email protected]