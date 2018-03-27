Magna Expanding Its Spartanburg County Plant; $8 Million Investment and 130 New Jobs

Magna International, a mobility technology company and one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, is expanding its seat manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.

The company’s $8 million expansion is projected to create 130 new jobs.

Headquartered in Aurora, a town located in Ontario, Canada, Magna operates facilities across the globe with competitive capabilities that include body exteriors and structures; power and vision technologies; seating systems; and complete vehicle solutions. Magna has three other manufacturing locations in South Carolina and employs approximately 1,450 people in the state.

Announced in 2016, the company’s seat manufacturing plant, which supplies seats to the BMW Group, will be expanding by 25,000 square feet and adding new shipping bays to accommodate increased customer volumes. Hiring for the new jobs is projected to begin in the third quarter of 2018, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online or readySC’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.