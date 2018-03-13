March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

Launched in 2003, National MS Education and Awareness Month is observed in March of each year, a nationwide effort by the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation and affiliated groups to raise the public’s awareness of multiple sclerosis.

The vital goals of this campaign are to promote an understanding of the scope of this disease and to assist those with MS in making educated decisions about their healthcare.

Every day, people living with multiple sclerosis do whatever it takes to move their lives forward despite the challenges.

By sharing their stories, we help people better understand life with multiple sclerosis and become inspired to do whatever it takes to change the world for people living with MS.

You can help ensure that more people understand what life with multiple sclerosis can be like and engage more people to do something about it by sharing the stories of those living with multiple sclerosis, who move life forward every day and don’t let the disease define them.

“Multiple sclerosis may be a part of who you are, but it doesn’t define you as a person. You are who you are, and MS can’t take that away from you.” – Clarissa, diagnosed in 2006

Visit msfocus.org for additional information.