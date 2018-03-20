Music Sandwiched In Features The Mulfinger Quartet on Mar. 21st

The Music Foundation of Spartanburg is proud to present an exciting lineup of performers for its popular series at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters.

The March 21st performance features extraordinary music from the past and present by The Mulfinger Quartet.

Celebrating 21 years of Music Sandwiched In, the Music Foundation of Spartanburg is proud to present an exciting line up of performers for its popular series at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters! The series is on-going, throughout the season, and all concerts are free and open to the public.

Join us every other Wednesday in the Barrett Community Room at the main branch of the library from 12:15 pm to 1:00 pm. Lunch is available for purchase, or you can pack one in. All are welcome!

