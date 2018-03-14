Peter Cooper Performance and Reading on March 17th

Spartanburg-reared Peter Cooper will perform original songs and tell stories from his book “Johnny’s Cash and Charley’s Pride: Lasting Legends and Untold Adventures in Country Music” in a free event at the Hub City Bookshop Saturday, March 17th, at 7:30 pm.

“It’s one of the funniest serious books I’ve read in a long time, both deeply informed and warmly spun,” wrote Paul Zollo in American Songwriter, calling the book “A delightful and poignant read.”

At Hub City, Cooper will attempt to be delightful and poignant, and when he falls short he will accept grace and understanding while feeling some sharp measure of regret.

His book has won critical praise for its chronicles of musical heavies ranging from Cash to Pride to Kris Kristofferson to the Upstate’s own Freddie Vanderford. Cooper is a Grammy-nominated (so, he didn’t actually win) musician whose songs have been recorded by Bobby Bare, John Prine, Todd Snider, and himself. He co-wrote and co-produced Mac Wiseman’s I Sang the Song: Life of the Voice with a Heart, which featured contributions from Alison Krauss, Jim Lauderdale, and many others. He got his literary start by writing Hub City Music Makers, a book about Spartanburg’s remarkable musical history, and he was twice rejected for teaching jobs at Spartanburg High School.

Visit hubcity.org for additional information.

(Image by John Partipilo.)