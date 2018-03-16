Project Maestro: The Reveal on March 19th

For the past two years, the Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra has vetted over one hundred candidates for its next conductor. This season the top three finalists visited the community, worked with the musicians, and produced three thrilling concerts in one of the organization’s best seasons to date.

Join Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO) on March 19th at the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts at Wofford College as SPO Board, Search Committee, musicians, and staff proudly reveal the winner of Project Maestro. They will toast the new conductor and share exciting news about the Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra!

Schedule of events

5:30pm – Cocktails and Appetizers

6:15pm – Presentation

6:30pm – Raise a Glass

Tickets are still available and cost $25 per person. Valet parking available at the back of the venue. The dress code is business attire.

Visit www.eventbrite.com for additional information.