SC Comicon is This Weekend

Fans of superheroes and villains alike will swarm Greenville’s TD Convention Center this weekend for the fifth annual SC Comicon, the Upstate’s premier comics and pop-culture convention.

This family-friendly event in Greenville, SC has something for fans of all ages, from the top creators in comics and celebrity guests, to games, toys and collectibles, and cosplayers… plus plenty of events and contests for the kids.

This year’s guests include inker John Beatty (Secret Wars, Captain, America, and Batman), artist Bernard Chang (Wonder Woman, Superman, and Nightwing), artist Frank Cho (DC Cover Artist, and Creator of Skybourne and Liberty Meadows), artist Steve Epting (Death of Captain America and Velvet), as well as dozens of additional artists, writers, inkers, and more.

SC Comicon takes place Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Saturday tickets are $20; Sunday tickets are $15; two-day tickets are $30; VIP tickets are $80; and tickets for children ten and under are free.

For additional information, please visit the website at www.sccomicon.com.