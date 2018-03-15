Spartanburg ArtWalk on March 15th

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many of the art galleries and museums stay open late.

Many of them have wine-and-cheese type refreshments, receptions, and special programs. There is no cost to attend. This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community.

The following venues are participating:

AC Hotel Spartanburg

Artist’s Guild of Spartanburg

Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery

Enjoy a local handcrafted pint while enjoying an exhibition of the work of artists Robin Davenport, Camille Corn, and Rachel Child.

Hub City Scoops

These artists were the winners of Hub City Visuals’ Photography Competition.

Isabel Forbes Studio & Gallery

Kiss the Frog Gallery

Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts

Spartanburg Art Museum

You may not know his name but you’ve definitely seen his work. Meet legendary photographer Gus Powell (Aperture, Harpers, Vogue, New Yorker).

The Art Lounge

The Johnson Collection Gallery

‘Optical Illusions’ showcases how twentieth-century artists manipulated human senses. Closing Soon.

The Kindred Spirits

The Local Hiker

UPSTATE Gallery on Main

West Main Artists Co-Op

Visit www.spartanburgartwalk.org for additional information.