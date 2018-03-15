Spartanburg ArtWalk on March 15th

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many of the art galleries and museums stay open late.
Many of them have wine-and-cheese type refreshments, receptions, and special programs. There is no cost to attend. This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community.
The following venues are participating:
AC Hotel Spartanburg
Artist’s Guild of Spartanburg
Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery
Enjoy a local handcrafted pint while enjoying an exhibition of the work of artists Robin Davenport, Camille Corn, and Rachel Child.
Hub City Scoops
These artists were the winners of Hub City Visuals’ Photography Competition.
Isabel Forbes Studio & Gallery
Kiss the Frog Gallery
Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts
Spartanburg Art Museum
You may not know his name but you’ve definitely seen his work. Meet legendary photographer Gus Powell (Aperture, Harpers, Vogue, New Yorker).
The Art Lounge
The Johnson Collection Gallery
‘Optical Illusions’ showcases how twentieth-century artists manipulated human senses. Closing Soon.
The Kindred Spirits
The Local Hiker
UPSTATE Gallery on Main
West Main Artists Co-Op
Visit www.spartanburgartwalk.org for additional information.