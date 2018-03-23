Spartanburg Community Band’s Spring Concert on March 25th

The Spartanburg Community Band presents a free concert on March 25th featuring a variety of music to shake off the winter and welcome spring and summer.

The show is titled “Blooming Classics” and will feature guest soloist Diane Lee WSPA. John Holloway will conduct the performance. The concert takes place at Chapman Cultural Center and begins at 3:00 pm. Admission is free!

We hope to see you there for this wonderful event.

The Spartanburg Community Band is a welcoming organization formed of musicians living in the Spartanburg area. Their mission is to provide free quality performances to the community.