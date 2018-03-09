Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Steel Magnolias

Rock of Ages

July 13-22, 2018

Take a trip back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! Set in L.A.’s infamous Sunset Strip in 1987, Rock of Ages tells the story of Drew, a boy from South Detroit and Sherrie, a small-town girl, both in Los Angeles to chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love. This electrifying worldwide hit features a raucous 28 eyebrow-scorching rock hits from artists like Whitesnake, Journey, Pat Benatar, and REO Speedwagon.

