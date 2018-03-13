Spartanburg Youth Theater and Hub City Bookshop 2018-2019 Reveal

Community is important to Hub City Bookshop. It’s the blood and bones of our town. It’s what allows places like Spartanburg Youth Theater and Hub City Bookshop to exist.

Therefore, in the spirit of community, the two companies have decided to work together on several events.

Join them on 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 13th, at the Chapman Cultural Center for the Spartanburg Youth Theater 2018-2019 Season Reveal. Admission is either a new book or a donation to help Hub City Bookshop’s children’s outreach program Growing Great Readers

We hope to see you there! Visit hubcity.org for additional information.

(Photo by Robert McKee.)