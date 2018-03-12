State President of Duke Energy Headlines Upcoming Wells Fargo Speaker Series

The George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics at the University of South Carolina Upstate welcomes Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, South Carolina president of Duke Energy, to its Wells Fargo Speaker Series on Thursday, March 22nd.

Ghartey-Tagoe, who manages state and local regulatory and government relations, as well as community affairs for the energy company, will discuss “A Smarter Energy Future for South Carolina,” from 12:05 pm to 12:55 pm in the BMW Classroom at The George, 160 E. Saint John St. in downtown Spartanburg.

To attend, please register at www.uscupstate.edu/wellsfargo. The event is free to all USC Upstate students, faculty and staff. Tickets for the general public are $12 and include a boxed lunch.

In addition to managing government and regulatory relations, Ghartey-Tago is responsible for the financial performance of South Carolina, working closely with the corporate and regulatory strategy team to advance rate and regulatory initiatives in the state.

Ghartey-Tagoe previously served as vice president, legal, for Duke Energy’s Commercial Businesses organization. He was responsible for providing legal advice to the company’s commercial businesses, including Duke Energy International, Duke Energy Renewables, Midwest Commercial Generation and Commercial Transmission.

He has also served as Duke Energy’s general counsel for litigation, as well as vice president, legal – state regulation for Duke Energy’s Regulated Utilities business. Ghartey-Tagoe joined the company in 2002 as chief regulatory counsel for Duke Power.

A native of Ghana, Ghartey-Tagoe earned a Juris Doctor degree from Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts degree, with joint honors in economics and finance, from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

For more information, please contact Philomena Raines at 864-503-5593 or [email protected].

(Image: Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, South Carolina president of Duke Energy, and his wife Phyllis.)