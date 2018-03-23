Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

This week’s featured musician is Billy Dalton. Billy grew up listening to and playing bluegrass music in the late ’70s and early ’80s. He now performs regionally with his wife and sometimes co-writer Lynn Dalton. His music has been described as “folk and Americana colliding with style.”

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.

(Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.)