The New Global South Summit: Movement, Migrations, Mujeres

The New Global South Summit at USC Upstate brings together students, faculty, staff, and the Upstate community to explore and celebrate the important ways that our local lives intersect with the wider world.

Our Upstate region is becoming increasingly global through a booming international economy, global cultural exchanges, demographic changes, and growth in many ways. USC Upstate is committed to preparing students to participate as responsible citizens in a diverse, global and knowledge-based society by increasing students’ awareness of global perspectives and partnerships with the education, corporate and service organizations of the Upstate.

The annual New Global South Summit event highlights the work of scholars from a variety of disciplines, languages, and global experiences to bring the world into our own backyard. This year’s event takes place on March 20th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Olin B. Sansbury, Jr. Campus Life Center Ballroom (CLC 309 & 310).

Dr. Kasturi Rumu Dasgupta and Dr. B. Christine Arce are the keynote speakers.

Professor emeritus of sociology, Dr. Dasgupta received her undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Delhi and her Ph.D. in sociology from Louisiana State University. She taught at Georgian Court University since 1989 to 2017. Dasgupta is the author of Introducing Social Stratification: The Causes and Consequences of Social Inequality. Currently, she is an active member on the Board of Directors of Destiny’s Bridge, a transitional encampment for the homeless in Howell Township in Monmouth County, NJ.

Dr. B. Christine Arce is an associate professor at the University of Miami and received her Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley. She works on issues of gender, migration and non-Western epistemologies in the cultural production of Mexico, Brazil and the Caribbean. Her book, Mexico’s Nobodies, explores the long obviated contributions of women and blacks to Mexican culture and history. Arce has published in journals such as Callaloo, Chasqui, Aztlán.

Visit www.uscupstate.edu/globalsouth for additional information.