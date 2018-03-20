The Pique 2018 Presented by Ten at the Top

Join other young professionals from across the Upstate as Ten at the Top piques your interest in impacting our community and region.

The ten county Upstate including Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Union counties is home to numerous young professionals. The millennial generation (ages 21-39) is quickly surpassing the Baby-Boomer generation and they will soon be our region’s leaders.

For this reason, Ten at the Top realized the importance of creating an opportunity for young professionals to connect with other young professionals from across the Upstate, meet Upstate business and community leaders, and provide valuable personal and professional development opportunities. To this end, Ten at the Top began hosting an annual regional young leaders event called the PIQUE with a goal of bringing together existing young professional groups from across the Upstate.

The event begins at 1:15 pm on Thursday, March 22nd, and will continue until 6:30 pm at Southern Bleachery in Taylors, SC. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

The networking receptions will be hosted by 13 Stripes Brewery with food provided by Cribbs Catering. Each registration includes two drink tickets for those 21 and up. Soft drinks and water will also be available.

For more information, please visit the event website, www.thePIQUE.org. To become a sponsor or a partner young professional group, contact Briana at bria[email protected].