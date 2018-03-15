USC Upstate Holds Fresh Check Day on March 29th

The University of South Carolina Upstate will hold Fresh Check Day from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 29th, on the patio outside the Sansbury Campus Life Center.

“The goal of Fresh Check Day is to ‘check-in’ with students and the campus community regarding their mental health,” said Dr. Liz Jodoin, director of USC Upstate’s Counseling Services.

Fresh Check Day is a mental health promotion and suicide prevention event that includes free interactive expo booths, peer-to-peer messaging, free food, entertainment, and giveaways. The event is also a way to create an open dialogue where students feel comfortable in talking to faculty and staff members about mental health resources that are available on campus.

“Nationally, more than 1,100 students die by suicide on college campuses each year,” Jodoin said. “This academic year we at Counseling Services are seeing more students coming in for walk-in appointments, and we want our students to know that USC Upstate consists of peers, staff and faculty members who truly do care about student’s mental health”.

Fresh Check Day was created by the Jordan Porco Foundation, a public charity, whose mission is to prevent suicide, promote mental health and create a message of hope for young adults. Learn more at www.rememberingjordan.org.

For more information, please contact Dr. Liz Jodoin, director of USC Upstate Counseling Services, at [email protected] or 864-503-5195.

USC Upstate Counseling Services offers free, confidential mental health counseling to currently enrolled students, and counselors are available 24/7 in the event of a crisis. USC Upstate faculty and staff may access counseling services via the Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-800-633-3353.