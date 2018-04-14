14th Annual Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium

Make plans to join us on April 27th for the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium! The criterium is a closed-circuit, multi-lap cycling race through downtown Spartanburg and is a part of Spartanburg’s Spring Fling weekend!

This bike race puts a sweet southern spin on the traditional tailgate and turns the heart of the city into a simply extravagant party. Rent a tent, bring your friends, and load up your tailgating gear to watch cyclists race around the half-mile downtown course. The Crit consists of six races, four amateur and two professional, with the first race starting at 4:00 pm.

The crit is a part of the USA CRITS Speed Week series and is known for its open-air plaza center, dangerously sharp left turns and unique atmosphere! The USA CRITS Championship Series is the premiere cycling series in the United States. USA CRITS was developed to feature criterium riders and to offer venues, teams, and riders the ability to excel in a unique discipline of cycling. The races that form the USA CRITS series represent more than 100 years of criterium racing and have the ideals that have made criterium racing an American legacy: challenging courses that showcase arts and entertainment districts; a large and growing base of spectators; broad community support; and strong marketing opportunities for partners.

The criterium is planned and hosted by Partners for Active Living (PAL), a Spartanburg nonprofit with a mission to transform Spartanburg County into a vibrant, healthy, connected community where we live and grow. For more information on PAL, visit their website at www.active-living.org.

For additional information on the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium please visit www.spartanburgcrit.com.