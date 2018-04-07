Don’t miss South Carolina’s largest dog-friendly run-walk event. This year’s event takes place through beautiful downtown Greenville on April 28th!

We hope you join us Saturday, April 28th, at 8:30 am for the 7th annual Mutt Strut, benefiting the Greenville Humane Society. This two-mile run-walk begins and ends in the festive Mutt Market at Falls Park! It features free pizza from presenting sponsor Papa John’s, vendors, live music and plenty of doggie entertainment.

You won’t want to miss this family-friendly event, which benefits the Greenville Humane Society!

To register or donate, visit ghsmuttstrut.com.