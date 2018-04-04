The 95th Annual South Carolina PTA State Convention will be held April 20-21 at JL Mann High School. Parents, teachers, administrators, and the community are encouraged to attend.

Heather Pressley from Girls on the Run will be the Keynote Speaker. There are over twenty sessions on topics such as mental health, the future of education and technology, school safety, and conflict management. Registration is only $40 per person which includes a Social Friday Night at Hubbell Lighting with a DJ and delicious hors d’oeuvres, Saturday’s Convention and a wonderful lunch.

The school that has the most attendees will win $300 for their school! There will also be door prizes.

Please register and pay online at a href=”http://www.scpta.org/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>www.scpta.org. To receive the Spring Special, be sure to enter ‘Spring’ in the coupon box.

The South Carolina Parent Teacher Association’s mission is to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children.