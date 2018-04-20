Ballet Spartanburg Presents The Great Gatsby This Weekend

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s well-known novel of a glamorous and frivolous lifestyle are brought to life in this new ballet with original set design and choreography by Carlos Agudelo.

As “The Great Gatsby” steps into the spotlight, don’t miss the opportunity to see what promises to be one of the most stylish adaptations of this classic literary work.

“We’re really excited to be doing ‘The Great Gatsby’ as a ballet because it’s such a great novel,” said Ballet Spartanburg artistic director Carlos Agudelo. “It’s been a challenge, but, at the same time, it’s actually easier to build a ballet around such well-defined and strong characters whose feelings and emotions can be facilitated through movement.”

Performances take place at Chapman Cultural Center on Friday, April 20th, and Saturday, April 21st, at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for seniors, and $25 for adults.

Visit www.balletspartanburg.org for additional information.