Blue Ridge Fest on May 4th

Blue Ridge Fest combines great entertainment, delicious food, and a classic car cruise-in to deliver an unforgettable experience. Hosted by Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative employees, this annual fundraiser has donated nearly $2.5 million to Upstate charities.

The 2018 Blue Ridge Fest takes place Friday, May 4th, from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm in downtown Pickens at Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children, and free for kids six and under. Discounts are avaiable for tickets purchased in advance.

Shined and polished, Blue Ridge Fest gives classic car owners an opportunity to parade their vintage automobile before thousands of admiring folks. And when the music starts, you can close your eyes and remember what it was like years ago. Cruise-in cars receive special parking and ticket prices. The Blue Ridge Fest Cruise-in is the largest in the Upstate.

Musical entertainment for Blue Ridge Fest includes three highly exciting and entertaining bands.

This year’s headliners, The Spinners, were the greatest soul group of the early ’70s, creating a body of work that defined the smooth sound of Philly soul. Ironically, the band’s roots lay in Detroit, where they formed as a doo wop group during the late ’50s. Throughout the ’60s, The Spinners tried to land a hit by adapting to the shifting fashions of R&B and pop. By the mid-’60s, they had signed with Motown Records. They later signed with Atlantic Records. Between 1972 and 1977, the Spinners recorded a number of soul classics, including “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “Mighty Love,” “Then Came You,” “Games People Play,” and “The Rubberband Man.” The group will always be remembered for its classic mid-’70s work.

Jim Quick & Coastline have been touring the Southeast United States for more than 20 years, playing nearly 300 shows per year, and has released more than 11 albums including his newest, Down South. Originally introducing their music as the Coastline Band—a band of friends who played the Carolina beach bars day in and day out—the group pushed Quick to the forefront and naturally transformed into Jim Quick & Coastline. Known for his all-out performances and deliberate, off-the-cuff wisecracks, Jim has been a gracious recipient of the Carolina Music Awards “Entertainer Of The Year Award.”

Magic is a local variety band from Anderson, South Carolina. Their repertoire includes Beach Music and ’50s and ’60s dance classics. Magic plays with a contagious enthusiasm that is guaranteed to keep you and your audience dancing throughout your entire event.

Visit www.blueridgefest.com for additional information.