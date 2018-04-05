BMW Group U.S. Reports March 2018 Sales

BMW brand sales in March 2018 were once again led by BMW’s lineup of Sports Activity Vehicles and the BMW 5 Series, which has shown strong growth for nine straight months.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1 percent in March 2018 for a total of 31,311­­ compared to 31,015 vehicles sold in March 2017. Through Q1 2018, BMW brand sales are up 3.0 percent year-over-year.

“It’s Spring and thoughts naturally turn to new cars with March giving us another uptick in sales – five months in a row – as the 5 Series continues to defy conventional thinking and proves there’s still a place in the market for a great sedan,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “At the same time, our X model lineup is expanding with the X2 now fully in the marketplace and Sports Activity Vehicles nearing 50% of our sales.”

MINI Brand Sales

For March, MINI USA reported 4,531 vehicles sold, a decrease of 9.1 percent from the 4,987 sold in the same month a year ago.

BMW Group Sales

In total, BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported March 2018 sales of 35,842 vehicles, a decrease of 0.4 percent from the 36,002 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago.

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled 2,662 in March 2018, an increase of 71.1 percent from the 1,556 sold in the same month a year ago. BMW Group electrified vehicles accounted for 7.4 percent of U.S. sales in March 2018.

BMW Group currently offers seven electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled 2,662 in March 2018, an increase of 71.1 percent from the 1,556 sold in the same month a year ago. BMW Group electrified vehicles accounted for 7.4 percent of U.S. sales in March 2018.

BMW Group currently offers seven electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.

March 2018 March 2017 % YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % BMW brand 31,311 31,015 1.0 73,835 71,682 3.0 BMW passenger cars 20,648 18,699 10.4 47,541 43,625 9.0 BMW light trucks 10,663 12,316 -13.4 26,294 28,057 -6.3 MINI brand 4,531 4,987 -9.1 10,533 10,251 2.8 TOTAL Group 35,842 36,002 -0.4 84,368 81,933 3.0