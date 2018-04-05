Color Vibe 5K on April 7th

Get ready Spartanburg for the most colorful fun-filled day of your life! You’ll have more color on you than your happy levels can handle.

So get your friends and family stretched out for this amazing color blast event where you’ll get blasted with color while you run the Color Vibe 5K. Color Vibe is here, and you’re about to get tagged! The event takes place at Heritage Park Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, SC.

Spots are filling up fast so sign-up right now as there are a limited number of slots available. You’ll be blasted at every color station throughout this awesome 5K run. So grab your girlfriends, your bros, your friends, and your family, cause we’re bringing a color fun experience to your life that you never knew existed! Join us for the Color Vibe 5K run and get ready to be tagged with color.

Harvest Hope is the Color Vibe’s charity partner so please be sure to bring a canned good and stop by our booth for give-a-ways.

Visit www.thecolorvibe.com for additional information and to register.