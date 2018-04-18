EAS Change Systems Locating Corporate Operations in Upstate

EAS Change Systems has announced it will be locating its corporate operations in Greenville County. Supporting the plastic injection molding industry, the company is projected to create 20 new jobs.

EAS Change Systems offers quick clamping and quick changing systems for plastic injection molding machines and metal stamping presses, as well as multi-coupler and mold transport solutions. The company’s new South Carolina facility will serve as its headquarters for North and Central American operations, providing American customers with an expanded service network in a central location.

“Moving our operations to Greenville, S.C. places us in the middle of the most exciting region for plastics and automotive in the United States. Here, we can find a high-quality workforce, and we’re located in close proximity to many of our global customers,” states EAS Change Systems CEO Vincent Nijzink.

Situated in the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center (SCTAC) at 200 Augusta Arbor Way in Greenville, S.C., the new facility is expected to be online in the coming weeks. Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should contact [email protected].