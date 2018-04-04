Greer Centennial Lions Club’s Inaugural Bass Tournament

Join Greer Centennial Lions Club for their inaugural bass tournament on April 14th at Lake Robinson. Tournament prizes include $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $400 for third place.
The tournament will raise much-needed funds for eye care. The Lions Club is the largest service club organization in the world with several local chapters.
Tournament Schedule
5:30 AM Gates Open
6:30 AM Pre-Tournament Meeting & Blast Off Drawing (on land)
7:15 AM Blast Off *boats cannot exceed 18 feet and 10 HP
3:00 PM Weigh-In
Stay for the post-tournament picnic for dinner, door prizes, and fishing tips from a special guest speaker!
Tournament Prizes
1st place $1000
2nd place $500
3rd place $400
4th place $300
5th place $200
6th place $100
7th place $80
8th place $70
9th place $60
10th place $50
Complete and return registration and fee of $100 per boat by April 6th to:
Greer Centennial Lions Club
Bass Tournament
PO Box 1151
Greer, SC 29652
Entries received or postmarked after April 6th will incur a $35 late fee.
Registration information is available at https://document.li/bvaR and the rules are available at https://document.li/DZYq. You must provide your own boat and purchase a fishing permit from Greer CPW prior to the tournament.
Visit www.greercpw.com for additional information.