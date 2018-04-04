Greer Centennial Lions Club’s Inaugural Bass Tournament

Join Greer Centennial Lions Club for their inaugural bass tournament on April 14th at Lake Robinson. Tournament prizes include $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $400 for third place.

The tournament will raise much-needed funds for eye care. The Lions Club is the largest service club organization in the world with several local chapters.

Tournament Schedule

5:30 AM Gates Open

6:30 AM Pre-Tournament Meeting & Blast Off Drawing (on land)

7:15 AM Blast Off *boats cannot exceed 18 feet and 10 HP

3:00 PM Weigh-In

Stay for the post-tournament picnic for dinner, door prizes, and fishing tips from a special guest speaker!

Tournament Prizes

1st place $1000

2nd place $500

3rd place $400

4th place $300

5th place $200

6th place $100

7th place $80

8th place $70

9th place $60

10th place $50

Complete and return registration and fee of $100 per boat by April 6th to:

Greer Centennial Lions Club

Bass Tournament

PO Box 1151

Greer, SC 29652

Entries received or postmarked after April 6th will incur a $35 late fee.

Registration information is available at https://document.li/bvaR and the rules are available at https://document.li/DZYq. You must provide your own boat and purchase a fishing permit from Greer CPW prior to the tournament.

Visit www.greercpw.com for additional information.