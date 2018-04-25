Hot Air Affair: Rise Above Cancer

Anderson has always had a hot-air balloon festival and 2018 will be no different. This year, the Cancer Association of Anderson is putting together the Hot Air Affair featuring tethered rides, balloon competitions, and evening balloon glows.

The weekend of May 4-6 will be filled with more than 22 hot air balloons. Anderson, SC, provides a great flying area, good weather and an enthusiastic local crowd

There also will be food, beer, wine and Palmetto Moonshine cocktails sold at the event as well as live music and activities for children.

The venue, Rocky River Plantation is a large, beautiful property, which I’m sure you will enjoy. Part of the event will include a large car show and great food vendors as well as music, a kids’ zone, Doggie Derby hosted by the Doghouse on Society Street and many other attractions geared toward Derby Day, Cinco de Mayo, and of course, the beautiful hot air balloons!

Saturday will be a day of flying and a big car show. The weekend will close with a Celebration of Life & Remembrance Flight on Sunday morning. Many more fun surprises are in store during the weekend.

All involved are especially dedicated to this event because it is for a cause near and dear to our hearts and family. The Cancer Association of Anderson provides much needed support to the people in Anderson County that face daily challenges in fighting this terrible disease. Please say you’ll come and be a part of this wonderful event!

Admission is free! Parking is $10; VIP Parking is $15. For more information, visit the “Hot Air Affair” Facebook event page.