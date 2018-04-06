Hub City Hog Fest April 6-7

The Hub City Hog Fest is a two-day music and BBQ festival taking place April 6-7. The City of Spartanburg will block off several roads downtown around Morgan Square to accommodate the dozens of cook teams that will compete in this annual BBQ competition.

The festival benefits Mobile Meals of Spartanburg and features an incredible lineup of live entertainment, a variety of great food and beer vendors, a free kids entertainment area, and more than forty BBQ contestants.

Entry into festival is $5 per person, per day. Children 10 and under are free. Hog Bucks tickets must be used to purchase food/beverages from festival vendors, who will be on-site all weekend. While supplies last, attendees can sample competition teams’ chicken wings from 6-8 PM on Friday and BBQ samples from 12-2 PM on Saturday. Hog Bucks must also be used for competition team samples (while supplies last).

Music Line Up

Friday, April 6th

5 PM – The Wes, Bob and Bill Show

6:45 PM- Josh Brannon Band

8:45 PM – Big Daddy Love featuring Shane Pruitt

Saturday, April 7th

Noon – Three Legged Mule

1:15 PM – The Dock Rockers

2:30 PM – Rock and Roll Reunion

3:30 PM – Awards Ceremony

4:15 PM – On the Rocks

5:45 PM – Nathan Angelo

7:30 PM – Kevin Mains and the Volts

9:30 PM – The Trongone Band

Go to www.hubcityhogfest.com for more information.