Imagine Upstate STEAM Festival on April 7th

The 4th annual iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival is April 7th in downtown Greenville, SC. It features interactive exhibits and live stage shows from more than seventy STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) organizations.

It’s FREE and open from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. The festival is located in the West End of downtown Greenville. It begins at the intersection of August St and Main St. and continues along Main Street to Fluor Field at Markley St. The stadium will also provide a venue for exhibits.

Free Parking is available at County Square, approximately a 10-minute walk from the festival and the baseball stadium.

For the convenience of the attendees, the downtown Trolley service runs from County Square to the corner of Markley and North Main Street.

At the iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival, children and families will have the opportunity to engage in a wide variety of hands-on activities celebrating the dynamic core concepts of STEAM. Upstate educational institutions, businesses, and community organizations will come together to host these exhibits to bring STEAM education alive for a day of fun-filled learning!

Visit imagineupstate.org for additional information.

The mission of iMAGINE Upstate is to create meaningful experiences that promote a culture of lifelong learning and career readiness with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), innovation, and entrepreneurial activity in Upstate South Carolina. iMAGINE Upstate is a program of South Carolina’s Coalition for Mathematics & Science (SCCMS) at Clemson University.