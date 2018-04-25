Independent Bookstore Day on April 28th

Independent Bookstore Day is a national party to thank local communities for supporting their independent bookstores and to celebrate indie bookstores, readers, authors, and the entire literary ecosystem.

Every store is unique and independent, and every party is different. But in addition to authors, live music, cupcakes, scavenger hunts, kids events, art tables, readings, barbecues, contests, and other fun stuff, there are exclusive books and literary items that you can only get on that day; such items include works by Dave Eggers, Margaret Atwood, Colin Meloy, Celeste Ng, and more. Not before. Not after. Not online.

Why celebrate independent bookstores?

Independent bookstores are not just stores, they’re community centers and local anchors run by passionate readers. They are entire universes of ideas that contain the possibility of real serendipity. They are lively performance spaces and quiet places where aimless perusal is a day well spent.

In a world of tweets and algorithms and pageless digital downloads, bookstores are not a dying anachronism. They are living, breathing organisms that continue to grow and expand. In fact, there are more of them this year than there were last year. And they are at your service.

Independent bookstores in the Spartanburg, SC area include Hub City Bookshop & Press, Tangled Web Comics, Pages On Pine, Joe’s Place, Fiction Addiction, and M. Judson Booksellers.