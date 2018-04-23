Intro to Beekeeping on April 24th

Join Landrum Library on April 24th in welcoming Joy Deer from the Spartanburg Beekeepers Association, who will be giving a presentation outlining the basics on how to get started in beekeeping.

This event is open to the public, please come out and learn a little something about beekeeping! The Landrum Library is located at 11 Asbury Dr, Landrum, South Carolina 29356.

The Spartanburg Beekeepers Association is a group of local beekeepers who meet once a month to encourage better methods of beekeeping among beekeepers and to share fellowship and ideas together to further our growth and our passion for helping the honeybees. They also promote and conduct beekeeping classes, presentations, and mentoring to individuals, groups, and organizations in and around South Carolina.

The group meets the second Thursday of the month, excluding July and December, at the Spartanburg County Administration Building, conference room #6. Come early at 6:30 pm for the meet and greet; the meeting starts at 7:00 pm. Attendance is open to anyone interested in beekeeping. Membership in the Association is also available to anyone. Non-members are welcome to attend as guests but non-members will not have the ability to vote, cannot be listed as swarm catchers, and will not have access to “Member’s Only” areas of the website.

Visit spartanburgbeekeepers.com for additional information.