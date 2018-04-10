Pamela Steinke Named Vice Provost at USC Upstate

Effective April 16th, Dr. Pamela Steinke will begin serving as vice provost and associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

She will oversee the hiring, development, support, and evaluation of faculty, oversee graduate programs, supervise assessment of academic programs, and work closely with the institution’s accreditation liaison.

“Dr. Steinke has more than 20 years of experience in higher education leadership positions, a passion for maximizing outcomes of higher education, and a commitment to academic quality and support of faculty in pursuit of academic excellence,” said Dr. Clif Flynn, provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Her extensive knowledge of academic administration, policies, and procedures, and experience with accreditation and academic program assessment will be a definite benefit to the University and the students we serve.”

Steinke, who is currently the dean of teaching and learning outcomes at University of St. Francis (USF) in Joliet, Ill., said it was USC Upstate’s commitment to community engagement, service-learning and high-impact practices that attracted her to the position.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve USC Upstate because of its commitment to providing access to high-quality undergraduate and graduate education in both liberal arts and professional disciplines across multiple locations and modalities including a hybrid model,” said Steinke. “This model combined with a commitment to diversity and innovation is one that will sustain growth during changing times in higher education.”

A strong advocate of high-impact practices including service-learning and undergraduate research, Steinke is committed to finding resources to ensure that all USC Upstate students have access to the benefits of these practices. During the course of her career, Steinke has helped institutions with assessment and accreditation and later broadened her scope to other areas of academic administration. Her administrative roles and background in psychology have taught her how to effectively listen to and work collaboratively with individuals who have disparate interests and priorities, and her experiences leading assessment and accreditation and integrating these processes with strategic planning have taught her how to articulate and move forward with institutional goals in a way that motivates individuals and departments.

“Throughout my career I have remained passionate about providing the essential communication and real-world problem-solving skills necessary for student educational and career success. I look forward to a fulfilling career at USC Upstate where I can continue to contribute to the quality of higher education for many years to come,” said Steinke.

Steinke earned a Ph.D. and a M.A. in psychology from the University of California Davis and an A.B. in psychology and political science from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor. She and her husband, George Dowdle are parents to Casey and Erin who are attending college in South Carolina.