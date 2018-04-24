Reverend Ron J. Greer Reading and Signing on April 29th

Hub City Bookshop will host Reverend Ron J. Greer at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 29th, for a reading and signing of his latest book The Path of Compassion.

Written by a seasoned pastoral counselor, The Path of Compassion explores engaging our heartfelt empathy effectively into an attitude of love and acts of kindness. The books helps persons of faith to learn the dynamics of compassion as they grow into their deepest and most caring selves.

It is based on the foundational truths of the scriptures to love God “with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind” – and to love “your neighbor as yourself.” In three sections, Greer explores the loving compassion of the heart, soul, and mind.

The Path of Compassion delves into how we mature into ever-deepening levels of grace, making us more available with spiritual and emotional intimacy.

Ronald J. Greer is the author of four books: The Path of Compassion: Loving with Heart, Soul, and Mind, Now That They Are Grown: Successfully Parenting Your Adult Children, Markings on the Windowsill: A Book About Grief That’s Really About Hope, and If You Know Who You Are, You’ll Know What To Do: Living with Integrity.

He is the Director of the Pastoral Counseling Service at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, having been with this ministry for over thirty years. He is an ordained United Methodist minister, a Fellow of the American Association of Pastoral Counselors, and a Clinical Fellow of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy. A native of Louisiana, he has a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University, a Masters of Divinity from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, a Masters of Theology in pastoral counseling from Columbia Theological Seminary. Find him online at RonaldJGreer.com.