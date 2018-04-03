Seneca’s Jazz on the Alley Presents Nathan A’ngelo on April 5th

Jazz on the Alley is hosted by the City of Seneca and features live music on historic Ram Cat Alley. It runs every Thursday, 6:30 to 9:00 pm, from April through October.

This week’s featured artist is Nathan Angelo. In the ever-changing landscape of modern pop, Nathan Angelo shines as a refreshing alternative, embracing the classic elements of popular music and celebrating the backbeat of American tradition. As the revival of music in the 60’s and 70’s brought together the heritage of the Great American songbook, the flair of jazz and heartache of the Delta blues, Angelo integrates these forms into his own music with great ease and delight.

It is a family-friendly event and is free of charge. Bring lawn chairs and a snack or enjoy outdoor dining at one of the wonderful restaurants on Ram Cat Alley. The stage is located across from The Spot on The Alley.

Events Coordinator Riley Johnson recommends, “If you are planning to come, please bring a chair. Chairs and tables are like gold here; we only put out 20-30 tables and maybe 300 chairs and they go quick, I mean people are standing in line waiting to get tables. So, just avoid all that by bringing your own lawn chair.”