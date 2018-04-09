Seneca’s Jazz on the Alley

Jazz on the Alley is hosted by the City of Seneca and features live music on historic Ram Cat Alley. It runs every Thursday, 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm, from April through October.

It is a family-friendly event and is free of charge. Bring lawn chairs and a snack or enjoy outdoor dining at one of the wonderful restaurants on Ram Cat Alley. The stage is located across from The Spot on The Alley.

Events Coordinator Riley Johnson recommends, “If you are planning to come, please bring a chair. Chairs and tables are like gold here; we only put out 20-30 tables and maybe 300 chairs and they go quick, I mean people are standing in line waiting to get tables. So, just avoid all that by bringing your own lawn chair.”