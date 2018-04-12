Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

This week’s featured musician is singer-songwriter Michael Cash. Michael has competed in and won several national songwriting contests. He recorded a classical guitar CD titled “Songs Without Words.” Several songs from this project were used in the soundtrack for the 2006 television movie “The Teachings of Jon.”

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.

(Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.)