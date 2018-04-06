USC Upstate Commercial Music Spring Showcase Set for April 15th

Join the University of South Carolina Upstate as the Commercial Music Program presents its Spring Showcase at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 15th, at the Chapman Cultural Center, 200 E. Saint John St., in downtown Spartanburg.

The free concert will celebrate the rich history of rock and jazz with performances by the Upstate Vocal Ensemble, performing choral arrangements of pop hits; the Upstate Jazz Combo performing vocal and instrumental jazz in a variety of styles from classic to contemporary; and the Commercial Music Combo featuring hits from the ‘70s to include classic rock, punk, funk and disco.

The concert also will feature the winner of the USC Upstate Songwriting Contest held in March, as well as the Nolan Stolz Rock Orchestra playing selections from their new album.

The show is free and open to the public.