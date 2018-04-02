Woodland Adventures: Storybook Faeries

Enjoy the beginning of spring break with story time and a nature walk at Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve.

Participants will learn about the woodland preserve, search for good fairy hiding places, and discover what items can be gathered to make our fairy crowns and bracelets. Afterwards participants will have a photo shoot wearing the newly made costumes. A healthy fairy snack picnic and a sensory scavenger hunt make everything complete as we then stroll waving our bubble wands back to the gazebo. Here we can dress fairy paper drawings in petals and leaves before caretakers arrive.

Wings are optional.

The nature walk takes place Monday morning, April 2nd, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. The cost is $40 per child, ages 4 to 8 (all materials are included). Please register and pay in advance on the event page.

Caregivers may attend but are not required.

If you would like to hold a session specifically for your group, please contact Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve to arrange dates and times.