South Carolina Festival of Flowers Returns in June

Join the town of Greenwood for a blooming good time this June for the 51st Festival of Flowers. There will be larger than life “living” topiaries in the square of Uptown Greenwood along with a schedule full of events for the whole family.

The festival kicks off this weekend, June 1 – 3, and there are additional events scheduled throughout June. Come browse and shop arts and crafts, take in various performances, experience the Wine Walk, join in the 5K run/walk, engage in Kidfest, and tour exquisite home gardens. And that is just the beginning!

Greenwood’s first South Carolina Festival of Flowers was held in the summer of 1968 to coincide with the 100th anniversary celebration of George W. Park Seed Company. The festival was the brainchild of what was known then as the Tourist and Conventions Committee of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Al Parker and Committee members recognized that Park Seed Company hosted “grower days” each year and that hundreds of professional flower growers came to Greenwood to meander through Park Seed’s famous trial gardens. They thought it would be a good idea to capitalize on having those visitors see other venues in Greenwood.

Visit the schedule of events page at www.scfestivalofflowers.org for all the great activities happening for you and your family!