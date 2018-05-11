Artisphere International Arts Festival Returns This Weekend

The Artisphere festival is an annual three-day event that gives arts patrons the rare opportunity to meet exhibiting artists while purchasing original works of art.

A supportive, art-loving community, beautiful setting, and hundreds of volunteers make the Artisphere festival an enjoyable experience for exhibiting artists and the public alike. It is a great event for the whole family! And admission is free!

This year’s featured artists include Off The Wall, Mandolin Orange, Polymath, Brian Olsen, Centre Stage Theatre, Greenville Little Theatre, Carolina Ballet, and Sister Sparrow.

Since its inception in 2005 Artisphere has grown into an event that attracts acclaimed artists from across the country, draws thousands of art enthusiasts, and entertains visitors of all ages. Each year festival patrons are given the rare opportunity to meet artists, observe the creative process, and purchase original works of art.

The festival takes place May 11-13 throughout Greenville, SC. The full schedule of events is located at artisphere.org/performing-arts-schedule/.

Artisphere is attended by approximately 75,000 patrons annually and has an estimated economic impact of $5.5 million on the Upstate community. For additional information visit artisphere.org.