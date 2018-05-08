Carolina Miracle League Opens Downtown Spartanburg Headquarters

Carolina Miracle League is celebrating the grand opening of its new headquarters office in downtown Spartanburg.

The grand opening event, which is scheduled from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on May 8th, will include light refreshments and a special thank you to contractors who worked to renovate the space. The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce will also cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the occasion.

“The opening of this office is the culmination of months of work from contractors, volunteers and supporters,” said Pam Dean, executive director of Carolina Miracle League. “For more than 10 years, Carolina Miracle League has helped hundreds of families experience the joy, fellowship and rewards that accompany playing the game of baseball. This new, high-profile location for our offices will help introduce Carolina Miracle League to more people and help us continue to grow the organization, ultimately helping more families. I want to thank everyone who played a role in making this new chapter in our mission a reality.”

Carolina Miracle League plays games on Mondays and Thursdays each spring and fall. A record 131 players registered to play in the 8-team league during the spring season — which ends with a special “End of the Season Celebration” on May 21. All games take place at Miracle Park inside North Spartanburg Park on Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs, S.C.

Carolina Miracle League thanks the following businesses for their generous contributions:

Robins & Morton

CJ Compton

Welchel Electric Contractors, Inc.

Consolidated Electrical Distribution

Lawson Contracting & Construction

Pivotal IT

Bob Dean Painting

Salt & Light Designs

Womick Finishing Contractor

Fast Signs

Spartanburg County Foundation

Greenville Awning Company

Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC

Sellars Ceilings

Lowe’s

CEC Concrete LLC

Portico Systems

Skyvision Signs

McAbee, Schwartz, Halliday & Co.

City of Spartanburg

The Palladian Group

Spartanburg Parks Department

Upstate Support

Canopy Hardwood Flooring

For more information on the Carolina Miracle League or to find out how you can get involved, call 864-641-7739 at CML’s new office.