Chase the Maverick 5K on May 5th

Join the community on Saturday, May 5th, at Duncan Park for Meeting Street Academy Spartanburg’s Chase the Maverick 5K. The event will include prizes, local vendors, music, and more!

The 5K race will begin at 9:00 am, followed by the Kids’ Fun Run at 9:15 am.

Funds received from the race will go toward student wellness and the Meeting Street Academy Spartanburg Running Club. Meeting Street Academy Spartanburg’s mission is empowering young people from under-resourced neighborhoods to become confident, productive, and principled members of society through excellence in academics.

Anyone who loves Spartanburg is welcome to come and join students, families, teachers, and partners as we race together. Duncan Park is located at 1000 Duncan Park Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Visit meetingstreetschools.revtrak.net for additional information and to register for the race.