Children’s Museum of the Upstate Opens in Downtown Spartanburg

It’s been one of the most highly anticipated new downtown Spartanburg developments since its announcement last year, and starting May 19th preschool-aged children throughout our community will have a new space to call their own.

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate will open their new space at 130 Magnolia Street. The new 6,000 square-foot museum features interactive exhibits geared towards children ages 5 and younger, all of which seek to inspire learning through play. All of those exhibits are exclusive to the Spartanburg museum, with some highlighting local landmarks as well as our region’s plants and animals.

The new museum plans to kick things off with a grand opening celebration on May 19th, 10:00 am until 4:00 pm, which will include free admission to the museum and a street festival sponsored by the JM Smith Foundation. Magnolia Street will be closed from Dunbar to St. John streets for the festival, which will include entertainment, games, giveaways, and food trucks.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are talking with The Children’s Museum of the Upstate President & CEO Nancy Halverson about this fantastic new addition to downtown Spartanburg and why it’s something you and your little ones won’t want to miss.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)