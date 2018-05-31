City Council Approves First Reading of Next Fiscal Year Budget

It’s the most important ordinance considered by City Council each year, and at their May 29th meeting the city’s fiscal year 2018-2019 budget received unanimous approval on first reading.

The $40.8 million budget includes no tax or fee increases and shows four percent projected revenue growth, owing largely to growing in Hospitality Tax and Business License revenue, markers of a strong local economy according to Assistant City Manager, Chris Story.

However, much of that growth is absorbed in the budget by necessary expenditure increases for the City’s equipment replacement fund, facilities maintenance, and City Employee medical insurance and retirement fund increases. Details include:

– Three percent employee cost-of-living pay increase

– Seven percent increase for the medical insurance fund

– $250,834 for mandatory increases in employee retirement

– Increase of $50,000 for City’s legacy pension plan

– $220,000 for building facilities maintenance

– $1.49 million for equipment replacement

Final approval will be considered at City Council’s next meeting on June 11th, and the new budget will go into effect on July 1st. Follow this link to download the full proposed fiscal year 2018-2019 budget. For more from Tuesday’s Council meeting see the full video and roundup of the live tweets below.







(Written by the City of Spartanburg.)