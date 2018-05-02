City Council Gets First Overview of Upcoming Fiscal Year Budget

Spartanburg City Council got its first briefing on the upcoming fiscal year 2018-2019 budget at a recent meeting.

Assistant City Manager Chris Story said that general fund revenues are expected to rise around 3 percent in the coming year, with the majority of that increase coming from building permits and business licenses. Modest increases are also projected for property tax revenue and in funds the City receives from the state. However, expected expenditure increases for employee healthcare and retirement, as well as increases for the City’s equipment replacement fund and several major information technology upgrades will offset some of that revenue increase.

Council will get a more thorough overview of the upcoming budget at their meeting on May 14, with a first reading and public hearing on the budget to take place on May 29. The 2018-2019 fiscal year budget will go into effect on July 1.

Also at the meeting, City Manager Ed Memmott presented Council with a recap of some of the priorities they identified at last month’s retreat. Major items on the longterm list for Council prioritized at the meeting include more affordable housing & mixed income neighborhoods, recruiting and retaining top talent to attract more large employers, and improving educational opportunities at all levels from pre-K through college. Memmott also noted that Council’s intent is to pursue market-rate housing opportunities for downtown with a focus on affordable and mixed-income models in the adjacent redevelopment areas of the Northside and Highland.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)