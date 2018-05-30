Food Truck Rodeo 2018 on June 1st

United Way of the Piedmont Young Leaders invites the community to the 2nd annual Food Truck Rodeo on June 1st! The ticket price includes live music, samples from food trucks, beer and wine, a vote in the Battle of the Food Trucks contest, and more!

This event is family friendly and open to the public! Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

All proceeds from ticket sales support Imagination Library. The program provides 10,000 children in our community, age birth to 5, with one book per month, helping them arrive in kindergarten ready to read and succeed!

So come out, have a good time with friends, and support efforts so children in our community can have a strong foundation for future academic success.

This outdoor event will be held rain or shine. Must be 21 and up to attend. ID is required at check in. Please note this is not a dog friendly event.

Please visit www.eventbrite.com for additional information.